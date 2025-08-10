For All Seasons Online Hospitality Training Talking Points

Susan Ahlstrom, Regional Human Trafficking Navigator at For All Seasons, is going to talk about why the agency’s Center for Learning has created an online training to equip hospitality professionals with the critical knowledge and tools to recognize and respond to human trafficking in lodging environments.

Q: Why is it important to create training of this kind for our region?

Susan Ahlstrom:

Human trafficking poses a direct threat to our region’s hospitality industry. It can

damaging reputations

undermine operational efficiency

increase costs

For All Seasons’ Regional Navigator Program is actively addressing this issue by training our business owners to improve customer trust, ensure public safety, and enhance employee satisfaction, ultimately driving long-term economic success in the region. Hospitality professionals will gain the critical knowledge and tools to recognize and respond to human trafficking in lodging environments.

Q: Who can attend the training?

Susan Ahlstrom:

It’s designed for hotel, motel, and short-term rental staff—including front desk personnel, housekeepers, security staff, managers, and really anyone who is involved in hospitality or tourism on a contractor or staff level—this program demystifies human trafficking and empowers learners to take practical action.

Q: Who is leading the training?

Susan Ahlstrom:

The training is led by Sean Walker, a nationally recognized safety and security expert with over 25 years of experience in hospitality.

Q: What will the course cover?

Susan Ahlstrom:

The course addresses both the myths and the realities of trafficking. Participants will learn:

A foundational overview of what human trafficking is—and what it is not

How traffickers exploit the privacy and access provided by hotels and motels



What signs to watch for during check-in and throughout a guest’s stay

How to act when something doesn’t feel right

Best practices in response, including communication, policy development, and law enforcement engagement

Mental health considerations for frontline workers who may witness or report trafficking

Resources for further training, awareness, and organizational readiness

Emphasis is placed on real-world scenarios, non-confrontational reporting, and establishing proactive relationships with local law enforcement. Participants will also hear a follow-up conversation between Sean Walker and For All Seasons’ Chief Clinical Officer, Lesa Mulcahy, focusing on the emotional impact of this work and how agencies like For All Seasons can support staff following traumatic incidents.

Q: What do you hope the course will accomplish?

Susan Ahlstrom:

We hope the course helps local business professionals in the hospitality industry recognize the real risks associated with sex trafficking and the potential impact it can have on success. Our region depends on our reputation as a provider of first-class hospitality options. We all have a responsibility to be aware and create a safe environment for both visitors and residents of our community.



We also hope the course offers owners, managers, and front-line staff the clarity, confidence, and tools needed to play a meaningful role in preventing exploitation.

Completing this training signals a commitment to guest safety and community responsibility because every action, no matter how small, has the power to disrupt trafficking and save a survivor.

How do businesses learn more about this?

Susan Ahlstrom:

For further information, visit https://forallseasonsinc.lpages.co/human-trafficking-hospitality-training/, and for questions, contact: [email protected].