Wine of the Week: Azienda Scala Ciro’ Rosato

This week at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a new Rose’ that we are considering for our collection , the Scala Ciro’ Rosato ($19.50,13% ABV), from the Azienda Scala winery in Torricella di San Biagio in Calabria’s Ciro Marina area overlooking the Ionian Sea. I love the bold graphics of its eye-catching label as it reminded me of my own Architect business card.

The Ciro Rosato is 100% Gaglioppo grape, Calabria’s flagship grape. “Gaglioppo” translates from the Greek as “beautiful foot”, an apt description for a region that contains the toes and entire ball of Italy’s foot. One of oldest varieties, wine from this grape was offered to winners in the Olympic Games. The city of Ciro’ was famous in ancient times for its temple devoted to wine (my kind of people!)

The winery was founded in 1949 by Antonio Scala and passed on in 2005 to his son Luigi, whose son Francesco joined the business in 2008. Francesco manages both the 13 hectares of the family’s vineyards and also the cellar. Even though current appellation laws allow up to 20% of other non-variety grapes in a wine, the Scala family strictly adheres to tradition and continues to make their Cirò Rosato with 100% Gaglioppo grapes, as they do with the grapes of the other four wines in their portfolio.

Calabria’s clay soils, rolling hills and particular microclimate (long, hot summers with temperature fluctuations) of Ciro’s location between the Apennine Mountains and the Ionian Sea create a unique terroir. Organic farming is easy but the main challenges are finding and keeping, staff in Italy’s poorest region and the presence of wild boars!

The Scala Ciro Rosato is the perfect antidote to Calabria’s very spicy cuisine in which the pepperoncino is dominant. This Rosato is dry, fresh and rounded with notes of spicy peach, watermelon and blood orange. Perfetto as an aperitivo or to enjoy throughout a summer meal.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a refreshing taste of this Rosato and cast your vote yay or nay for Piazza to add it to our wine selections.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.