Spy Poetry: Advance Praise for the Coming Season by Barbara Daniels

Editor’s Note: Ahhh, the languid days of summer with its cookouts, coolers, colorful effusion of flowers, and the possibility of happiness despite our failings.

Advance Praise for the Coming Season

Clouds turn opalescent. A gate

gleams in the mist, its chipped

posts and rail ends shining.

The sky opens to sunlight,

and fathers carry laughing children

into pavilions. Coolers glow

blue and red on wooden tables.

Pork and beans wait in transparent

bowls. Margarine shines

on hot dog buns. Trees go crazy

with flowering, their loosed petals

bouncing down pathways. A boy sees

a branch like a dragon bone,

swaying, lifting. Tulips open

their soft mouths. A girl sings

to her hamster in its blue plastic cage.

It sleeps in its torn paper nest. A father

imagines voices, his parents speaking

his name. Forgiven, he thinks. His clumsy

heart, his dirty hands. A potato chip bag

lies open before him. His baby cries.

Barbara Daniels’ most recent book, Talk to the Lioness, was published by Casa de Cinco Hermanas Press. Her poetry has appeared in Main Street Rag, Free State Review, Philadelphia Stories, and many other journals. She received four fellowships from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Her poem, “Advance Praise for the Coming Season,” appeared in the Remington Review (internet), Spring 2022. Posted here with permission of the author.