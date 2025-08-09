<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Agent 86 reported to management recently that he had flown to Maine to escape the heat and humidity on the Eastern Shore (and perhaps as an escape from the high-pressure work environment at the Spy). 86 chose Rockland as his venue because he knew that Chris Brownawell, a former director of the Academy Art Museum, had gone there in 2010 as CEO of the Farnsworth Art Museum and remains there today, 15 years later.

86 thought that if Rockland had set well with Brownawell, perhaps he also would find the area appealing. In any event, 86 wanted to view the extensive Wyeth collection at the Farnsworth. 86′ video surveillance follows. Prominent in the video is the Maine Lobster Festival. 86 made very clear that he wouldn’t return to Mid-Shore until the Festival had concluded.