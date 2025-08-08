It’s Time to Build – Without Burdening Taxpayers By Support Our Schools (SOS), Kent County, MD

“I think the county can afford to build a new school. And it will not burden the taxpayers.”

– Kent County Commissioner John Price, August 5, 2025

This bold and encouraging statement—delivered at the August 5th meeting of the Kent County Commissioners—could mark a turning point for the future of education in Kent County. Diligent financial analysis by Commissioner John Price and County CFO Pat Merritt has yielded a clear and achievable plan for building the new middle school our community so urgently needs—without raising taxes.

Let us repeat that: we can build a new school without raising taxes.

The current middle school is a liability to our students and an embarrassment to our community. Built in 1946 and last renovated in 1975, it suffers from broken floors, leaking ceilings, rampant mold, and plumbing so old that students had to miss several days of school last year. Needless to say, the school also falls far short in meeting the technological and learning opportunities our students need and deserve.

From comprehensive strategic planning, to unanimous support of the Board of Education, to lobbying our state representatives for financial assistance, work on the project has been under way since 2017—only to be consistently stalled by lack of funding.

Now that barrier has been lifted. Due to Commissioner Price’s leadership, we have a plan forward.

Here’s what Commissioner Price’s financial analysis identified:

Nearly $1 million in annual savings from changes in the county correctional system, shifting from operating a full local facility to utilizing an existing MOU with neighboring counties to house Kent County inmates — without cutting any jobs or benefits for county employees.

$947,000 in reduced annual debt service costs.

New revenue projections of $3.3 million for the next fiscal year.

A tax increase already in effect, generating $250,000 in year one and growing to $700,000 annually — no further tax increases required.

$13 million in available capital in the county’s undesignated fund balance, specifically earmarked for capital projects like school construction.

Using a combination of these resources, along with a bond to cover the local share of construction, the county can move forward now—responsibly, affordably, and without delay.

And—it bears repeating—without raising taxes.

This plan should be put to a vote at an upcoming County Commissioners meeting to give the Board of Education the decision they need to move forward. Now is the time for our community to voice their enthusiastic support for this proposal to channel fiscal inefficiency into transformative opportunity for our students.

Commissioner Price has reached out to SOS to say he welcomes feedback from the community about the plan, but would like to make clear that there is still work to be done to raise more funds for the project at the state level.

We urge all Kent County residents to thank Commissioner Price for his detailed, data-driven plan and to encourage all three commissioners to move forward with this exciting opportunity to fund our new school.

We must let the Commissioners know that we see a new middle school as a necessary investment in our children’s future, our community’s growth, and our county’s long-term vitality.

Here’s how you can help:

Submit a letter of support to the County Commissioners: https://forms.gle/G8LkJMf1BgUoKXoD7

Watch the 8/5/25 Commissioner’s meeting and hear the proposal for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/live/45a7PGc_ri8?si=dm_IfsOb1ab5ulPC&t=1833

Share this article—and your support for the new school—with your friends and neighbors.

Thank you for helping to ensure Kent County students have the learning environments they deserve.

And thank you, Commissioner Price, for leading the way forward. SOS is excited to be your champion and partner in the work ahead.

— Support Our Schools (SOS)

Kent County, Maryland

About KCPS SOS

Formed in 2015, we are a grassroots effort devoted to increasing awareness of and support for the needs, challenges, and untapped potential of the Kent County public school system – both for the sake of the current student population and for its opportunity to serve as a catalyst for economic development. Founding members include Robbi Behr, Jodi Bortz, Piers Heriz-Smith, Rebecca Heriz-Smith, Francoise Sullivan, and Elizabeth Tussing.

For more information on SOS please visit our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/kentcountyschooldistrictparents/