Love Music? Love to Sing? Thinking about singing with us? Join the Chester River Chorale, now, for the 2025 Holiday Concert Season!

The Chester River Chorale fall semester, under the direction of Artistic Director Alexis Ward and Assistant Director Stephanie LaMotte, launches September 8. Come participate in A Celtic Christmas, a celebration of the sacred and storied holiday traditions of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. With carols both ancient and contemporary, this program weaves together folk melodies, choral gems, and rich storytelling that evoke the warmth of hearth and home. From the hushed beauty of “The Wexford Carol” and “Oíche Chiúin” (“Silent Night” in Gaelic) to the spirited charm of “Christmas in Killarney” and “Bells Over Belfast”, the program balances reverence and joy, traditions with fresh perspective.

Fall Semester 2025 rehearsals start Monday, September 8th at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown (PCC; https://www.presbyterianchestertown.org). Weekly Rehearsals are on Mondays at 6:30 pm with two holiday concerts at PCC – Friday, December 12th at 7:30 pm; Saturday, December 13th at 4:00 pm.

We have a specific need for male voices! No audition is required, and music is provided.

If you are hesitating, Chorale member and bass Lansing Williams advises, “Just give it a try. I don’t read music. Nevertheless, I enjoy singing and my fellow basses help encourage me!” Tenor Jim Moseman adds, “The individual voice part practice resources let us move up the learning curve quickly.”

Need more motivation? Singing with others often fosters happiness and a sense of well-being by reinforcing a sense of community and belonging. Choral singing can enhance overall physical and social health. It is known to support a healthy immune system by regulating one’s heart rate, improving breathing, and posture. Singing often eases symptoms of depression and reduces aspects of chronic

illness. With these benefits as well as opportunities to perform new compositions, camaraderie is built in our weekly rehearsals, seasonal retreats, and concerts.

Whatever your reason for joining, singers can come to one or both of the first two rehearsals and see if the Chester River Chorale is a good fit for you. Once you decide to join, dues are $75 per semester (students are free). New singers and returning members alike can pre-register by filling out the singer registration form found on the website: https://www.chesterriverchorale.org/about/join/.

The Chester River Chorale is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council. Support is also provided by the Kent Cultural Alliance, the Artistic Insights Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, the Hedgelawn Foundation, the Choptank Electric Trust, Delmarva Power (an Exelon Company) and our generous sponsors, patrons, advertisers, and audiences.

The Chorale’s mission is to provide opportunity, education, and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence entertaining diverse audiences and enriching the cultural life of the community. The repertoire is varied and expansive, including classic favorites as well as works from living and underrepresented composers. As a community choir, open to all, the CRC includes singers with professional music experience, all the way to singers who do not read music. Teenagers to octogenarians come together through a love of singing, learning new music, and expanding their musical skills. If you love to sing, the Chorale welcomes you.

More information about the Chester River Chorale can be found at: www.chesterriverchorale.org. Go to the Contact page and fill in your contact information to receive Chester River Chorale updates.