Chestertown Flashback: The Nellie Crockett

As the months with “R” in their names and the unofficially official oyster-eating season inches closer on the calendar, in today’s Flashback Photo, a classic Chesapeake Bay oyster buyboat turning 100 years old this year, the Nellie Crockett. Built in 1925 in Crisfield for “Shad” Crockett of Tangier, Virginia and named for his daughter Nellie, she served as a buyboat until 1990, except during World War II, when she was a fire boat for the US War Shipping Administration from 1942 to 1945. Today, the Nellie Crockett is a National Historic Landmark whose home port is in Kent County, on the Sassafras River. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.