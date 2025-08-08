Betterton Solar Field Virtual Hearing Rescheduled for Tuesday, September 9, at 7 p.m.

A virtual public hearing set for August 12 on a proposed 5.0MW solar plant in the town of Betterton has been rescheduled for for Tuesday, September 9 at 7 pm.

Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Betterton Solar Project

In April 2025, Halo Betterton applied to the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN)—the authorization required to construct an energy-generating station in the state.

According to the application, the developer plans to build the facility as part of Maryland’s community solar program on a 30-acre site at Howell Point Road and Still Pond-Betterton Road in Betterton.

The PSC has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal. The session will include:

A presentation by the applicant.

Brief statements from the parties, including the Power Plant Research Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the PSC’s Technical Staff, outlining their roles in the case.

Comments from members of the public.

How to Speak at the Hearing

Those wishing to provide oral comments must register by August 11, 2025 via the Calendly app on the PSC website (www.psc.state.md.us):

Under Featured Topics on the right side of the homepage, click Public Comment Hearing Sign Up. Select Case 9786 and choose the August 12, 7 p.m. hearing. Click Next, enter your name and email, and click Schedule Event.

After registering, you will receive a Zoom link. The hearing will also be livestreamed on the PSC’s Public Utility Law Judge (PULJ) Division YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP.

How to Submit Written Comments

Written comments may be submitted:

Online through the PSC’s portal: https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/

By mail to:

Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk

Maryland Public Service Commission

William Donald Schaefer Tower

6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor

Baltimore, MD 21202

All comments should reference Case No. 9786 to be included in the correct file.

Additional Information

The complete application is available in the PSC’s online docket and for in-person review at the Town of Betterton Planning Commission, 100 Main Street, Betterton.