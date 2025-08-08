MENU

A New Era in Women’s Health: A Chat with Shore Health’s Dr. Audrey Bowes Drummey

In our ongoing Spy series, “Healthcare on the Mid-Shore,” we recently spent some time with obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Audrey Bowes Drummey of the University of Maryland Shore Medical Group-Women’s Health.

In our chat, Dr. Drummety discusses advances in women’s healthcare, emphasizing how technology—especially robotic surgery—has significantly improved recovery times, surgical precision, and patient outcomes for procedures such as hysterectomies, myomectomies, and endometriosis treatment. She outlines her range of gynecologic and obstetric services, from fertility evaluations to deliveries. She highlights the value of AI in freeing doctors from computer screens to focus more on patient relationships.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about the women’s health program at Shore Regional Health, please go here.

