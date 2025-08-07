University of Maryland Shore Medical Group Welcomes Dr. Joshua Harrison and Announces the Opening of a New Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery Practice in Easton

The University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) is proud to announce the opening of UM SMG – Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, a new specialty practice offering advanced cosmetic and reconstructive services. The practice, led by Joshua Harrison, MD, will begin seeing patients on September 1, 2025, at 5 Martin Court in Easton, Maryland. UM SMG encompasses the medical practices affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

A board-eligible plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Harrison specializes in both aesthetic procedures and complex reconstruction. He will work closely with the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to provide breast reconstruction services for patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer and other breast conditions.

“Dr. Harrison’s expertise enhances our ability to offer seamless, compassionate care for breast cancer patients and others in need of reconstructive or plastic surgery,” said Timothy Shanahan, MD, Medical Director, UM SMG. “We are excited to bring this new level of specialized care to the community.”

Since 2000, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center has provided women with timely access to breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and support. The Center is staffed by a fellowship-trained breast surgeon and a multidisciplinary team that offers diagnostic imaging, genetic testing, counseling and treatment services—all designed to empower women to make informed, positive decisions about their health.

Dr. Harrison also offers a wide range of aesthetic services, including facial cosmetic surgery, body contouring, scar revision and non-surgical treatments such as injectables and dermal fillers. His approach is grounded in precision, compassion and a commitment to helping patients feel confident and comfortable in their own skin.

Dr. Harrison earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed his plastic surgery residency at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. He also received advanced microsurgical training at two world-renowned institutions: Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He holds a Master of Science degree in biomedical engineering and has published extensively in the fields of reconstructive and regenerative medicine.

Appointments are now being scheduled. To book a consultation, please call 667-343-1087.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.