Frederick Douglass Society of African American History Culture and Affairs Launch 2026

On Saturday, February 14th, 2026, the Bailey-Groce Family Foundation Inc and Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill will host a momentous event at the historic Waterfowl Building, located at 40 S Hanson Street. This Formal Gala marks the 208th Birthday of Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey, known to the world as Frederick Douglass—and serves as the official launch of the Frederick Douglass Society of African American History, Culture, and Affairs.

This nationally historic gala celebrates not only the birth of a great American icon, but also the formation of an institution devoted to preserving and promoting the legacies of Black families who have shaped the nation.

The Executive Board of the Society is composed of descendants and legacy family members from some of the most impactful figures in American history, including:

Frederick Douglass

Reverend Nat Turner

Harriet Tubman

Alex Haley

Dr. James Still

Malcolm X

Bishop Alexander Wayman

The Advisory Board will be chaired by Bishop Marvin Jenkins, with Kentavious Jones serving as Vice Chairman.

The General Board will include representatives from each county across the Eastern Shore, acknowledging that the history of Black excellence on the Shore transcends county lines. This region, per square mile, has produced more Black heroes who have helped shape America than any other in the nation.

This gala is more than a celebration—it is a call for unity, legacy, and cultural pride.

Black Tie Attire: In keeping with tradition, members of the African diaspora are asked (not required) to wear formal West African attire, reflecting the celebration of our heritage.

Place: Waterfowl Building 40 S. Hanson St Easton Maryland

Time: Doors open at 6:30 PM

Catering: Provided by Helen and Rae’s

Live Music: Push Play DC featuring Donnell Floyd

Annual Award Ceremony honoring outstanding contributions to African American history and culture.

Tickets on Sale Soon at Fdhill.org

Historian: Dr. Clara Smalls

Vendor Opportunities: Limited culturally relevant vendor spaces are available.

Board Inquiries: Individuals interested in serving on the General or Advisory Boards may email [email protected]

Join us in celebrating love, history, and cultural unity on this powerful night.