For All Seasons to Host Annual Back-to-School Resource Fair

For All Seasons will host its annual School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair on Wednesday, August 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Idlewild Park in Easton. Talbot County Department of Social Services is a key partner, contributing to the purchase of hundreds of backpacks pre-stuffed with supplies for community children in need. In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, the event will offer health and wellness resources, snow cones, raffles, games, and more.

“For All Seasons recognizes the needs that exist in our community. In addition to getting our students ready to return to school with school supplies, the event connects the community to important health and wellness resources, including mental health resources, which can help families get the school year off to a great start,” states Katie Theeke, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at For All Seasons.

Among the vendors to date who will participate are Anchor Church, CarePacks, Easton Elementary School, Rivers Crossing Wellness Community (Crossroads Community), State of MD Office of Oral Health, Seedco/MD Health Connection, Eastpoint Church, Talbot County Department of Social Services, SHORE UP, Inc., The Village Maternal Holistic Wellness Center, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Talbot County Free Library, Choptank Community Health, Talbot Humane, Santé, AFSP – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Talbot County Parks & Recreation, Partners in Care, Talbot County Health Department, Appleseed Books, CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield, University of Maryland Shore Regional Cancer Center, Shore Legal Access, and Charlie Health.

Additional sponsors for the event include the Talbot County Health Department, the Easton Lions Club, Anchor Church, and the Talbot County Children’s Advocacy Center. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the event, reach out to Kelsey Trumbull-Meyers at [email protected].

For All Seasons Behavioral Health & Rape Crisis Center offers mental health services, victim and crisis support, and education & outreach on Maryland’s Mid-Shore and throughout the state. The agency’s unique model of care ensures anyone can receive the highest-quality, trauma-certified mental health care when they need it, regardless of language or ability to pay. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.