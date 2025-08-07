Design with Jenn Martella: Royal Oak Flush

When I began my search for this week’s feature, this aerial caught my eye and I was hooked. This historic house dates from 1890 with 11.59 acres that offer peace and privacy on Oak Creek. I could tell from the picture that the original Victorian house tucked into its surroundings of mature trees had undergone several additions and its proximity to the water that is less than currently allowed is a bonus. The property also includes a detached two-car garage and an artist’s studio. After turning off Royal Oak Rd. onto the long gravel driveway between tall pines, I soon reached a clearing where the drive became circular around the house’s front elevation surrounded by many majestic trees.

The previous owners had added a one-story addition of a primary suite and an exquisite screened wrap-around screened porch to the two and a half story original part of the house. I appreciated how the addition is set back so the massing of the original house can be fully appreciated. I also admired the exterior color palette that complemented the trees and landscaping.

Before I began my tour of the grounds and to view the other elevations, I paused to admire the three-bay front porch’s Victorian details of turned columns and fretwork. The gable over the front door bay has rectangular fretwork but the two other bays have angled edges. I soon learned that triangles are vital components of this unique house’s interior design.

The rear elevation overlooks the pool area and the landscaping with a mix of plantings and potted plants. I later learned that one of the Owners had master planned the landscaping areas so each season would offer accents of color and texture. The large pool surround and the very deep wrap-around screened porch are great options for outdoor rooms in which to relax with family and friends. The playful mix of long and wide windows, polygonal transoms and the wide bays of the screened porch open up the house to the water views.

From the pool surround, I strolled down the brick path that changed at Oak Creek’s bank to a wood walkway which led me to the pier. On my way back, I admired the view of the house with its eclectic massing that gives the house its charm.

Having explored the grounds, I went back to the front porch in anticipation of exploring the interiors. Both the Listing Agent and the Owner welcomed me and I was not surprised to learn the Owner was an artist as I could see glimpses of colorful walls from the foyer. I admired how beautifully the original stair balustrade had been preserved, as well as the trim, moldings and the beautiful heart pine wood floors. The antique table and rug, the vase of flowers and art set a gracious tone of welcome. Readers know vistas are very important to me and this vista from the front door through the family room’s yellow walls to the kitchen window at the rear wall was the first of many vistas I discovered in this unique house.

I have written before how much I enjoy writing about the homes of artists for they are not timid about color. The foyer’s pair of French doors opened into the living room and I loved the deep raspberry walls. Bespoke millwork infilled the wall next to the fireplace with its stylish mantel by artisan woodworker Russell Smith. He also embellished the wide wall opening to the adjacent family room with fluted pilasters, scaled to complement the room’s 10-foot height that rose to the underside of the crown molding at the ceiling. I loved how the detailing included a stained glass transom, in homage to the original transoms of 19th century houses that were opened to continue the flow of breezes from the exterior windows for natural cooling. The wide wall opening frames another vista from the living room that unfolds like a telescope through other wall openings with triangular headers in the family room and the dining room at the rear of the house.

The beam that divides the family room into two areas is a remnant of the original wall between two rooms with a fireplace in each room. I loved how the wall’s removal fully exposed the triangular shape of the joined fireplaces that is the focal point of the spacious family room. I especially liked the texture and color of the fireplaces’ brick that is a deeper hue than the light yellow walls and makes the fireplaces and shared chimney a sculptural element. The side wall’s pair of French doors and another stained glass transom leads to the sitting room of the one-story primary ensuite.

The other vista from the family room ends at what was once an exterior wall that might have been a double window above a window seat. It is now a recessed area with another wall opening with a triangular header leading to my fave room, the “Snug”.

As I learned from binge-watching the BBC Home & Garden Network, “Snugs” are cozy spaces in houses that beckon one to relax and be enveloped by the room’s walls. This Snug has colorful walls and flooring in a random pattern of black and gray that beckoned me to linger. Wrap-around windows, including an angled corner window, provide panoramic views of the landscaping. I could easily imagine selecting a book from the antique bookcase and settling into the antique wood chair after dinner for a long read. The stained glass panel at the side wall allows daylight to filter into the adjacent room.

After passing through the family room, I arrived at the stunning dining room whose ceiling rises to 16 ft. The current owners removed the flat ceiling framing and opened up the room to the underside of the roof’s rafters that are painted green to emphasize the triangular motif. The two stained glass windows have a new life as colorful and transparent accents. This exquisite room has windows on three sides and its size enables it to set the scene for memorable dinner parties or family celebrations. The current Owners probably removed another side window to create a triangular topped entrance to their addition that contains an office, laundry, full bath and an exterior door for easy access to the pool area.

Another wide wall opening connects the dining room to the kitchen. The artisan woodworker crafted the cabinetry, including triangular motifs on some upper cabinet doors. The large windows overlook the pool area and the accent of the green window sashes matches the dining room’s green rafters. At the side of this photograph is the partial underside of the original circular stair that rises from the basement to the third floor loft and was rebuilt by the artisan woodworker.

I went back to the family room to explore the primary ensuite that begins at this sitting room that spans the depth of the addition by the previous owners. I stood in the center of the room and savored the two diagonal vistas. One vista through the pair of open French doors with a stained glass transom above frames the long view through the adjacent Family Room to the Snug. The other vista through the adjacent screened porch disappears into the landscape. The Sitting Room has a private entrance at the front wall of the house. Past the Sitting Room is a short hall to the primary bedroom.

The primary bedroom also spans the depth of the primary ensuite and is separated from the sitting room by the primary bath and a large closet. Windows on two of the exterior walls and the pair of sliding doors to the screened porch connects this restful space to the sights and sounds of nature.

When I entered the fab screened porch surrounded by majestic trees, I felt I was in a tree house as I listened to the chorus of birds. When I reached the screened bay projection, a panoramic view of Oak Creek unfolded and I noticed a doe nibbling along the leave of branches overhanging the water. Of all the screened porches I have featured, none of them compare to the depth and length of this exquisite geometric space. The deep green color of the roof rafters stands out against the light gray bead board ceiling.

I reluctantly left the screened porch to circle back to the foyer to explore the second floor that contains another primary ensuite, a guest bedroom, hall bath and multi-purpose room at the rear of the house. The primary ensuite spans the depth of the house with the bedroom located at the front corner. The primary bedroom’s light blue walls, muted tones of the bed linens and the rug create a restful retreat. The Shaker style rocker and the other wood furnishings add warmth and the large windows on its two exterior walls cast sunlight into the room throughout the day. The original details of the fireplace mantel and the transoms over the door are charming reminders of this house’s history.

From the primary bedroom, I walked down a hall between closets opposite a double window unit with a seat between two other closets. There is also a walk-in closet at the other side of the primary bedroom. This spacious five piece primary bath has a dual lavatory cabinet, tub and a shower with glass block walls next to the toilet. The wrap-around windows surrounding the tub offer a bird’s-eye view of the landscape and provide sunlight all day.

After exploring the primary ensuite, I walked back into the hall and discovered the hall had original curved walls. The guest bedroom has both part of the curved wall and the original transom above the door, with the original hardware that opened the transom for ventilation. This room has a wide double unit window overlooking the landscape and a large walk-in closet for long visits!

This multi-purpose room projects beyond the second floor’s rear wall with windows on all three exterior walls for panoramic bird’s eye views. This delightful space was first runner up to my fave room for its myriad uses-office, studio, playroom, teen-hangout, conservatory, etc. Whatever its use, the interior architecture and the circular stair create an irresistible space.

The partial third floor is tucked under the roof’s framing that creates wonderful interior architecture. The white walls and ceiling reflect the sunlight from both the skylights and the gable dormer infilled with glass from the middle unit’s Gothic arched top between two fixed windows. The Owner-Artist is also a musician and this studio would certainly encourage any other creative endeavor! The loft also has a guest bedroom, full bath and cedar walk-in closet.

The “bonus room” for this property is the charming cabin tucked into the woods that the current Owners designed as an art and music studio for their dual passions of art and music. The cabin is unfinished except for electricity so it offers myriad uses for the next owner to make it their own.

The combinations of peace and privacy from 11.59 acres along Oak Creek; close proximity to both Easton and St. Michaels; 1890’s charm with 2000’s additions and updates created this one-of-a kind home. The lovingly maintained historic details of heart pine wood floors, 10 ft. high ceilings, original and restored original staircase, transoms of both clear and stained glass, French doors and three fireplaces evoke an earlier era of gracious living that is timeless. Outdoor rooms of the waterside deep wrap-around screened porch and the deck overlooking the pool area beckon one to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.

Great family house with primary suites on both floors for aging in place; updated kitchen and baths with cabinetry by an artisan woodworker who also constructed the triangular doorway headers; multiple vistas through the house for delightful wayfinding; large windows for abundant sunlight; three levels of living space that offer increasingly expansive views of Oak Creek; all this and a detached cabin that offers myriad uses, a detached two-car garage and an encapsulated basement/crawl space-simply irresistible!

Photography by TruPlace, Inc., www.truplace.com, 301-972-3201

Artisan Woodwork by Russell Smith

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.