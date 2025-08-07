Denton: A Small Town With Big Ambition with Mayor Abby McNinch

Through the eyes of Mayor Abby McNinch, Denton is a small town with big ambition.

In a recent chat with The Spy, Mayor McNinch said she believes that by balancing growth with its historic roots as one of the Mid-Shore’s original settlements, the town can unlock its economic potential, foster a tight-knit community, enhance quality of life, attract businesses, and establish itself as a popular destination for visitors.

A Dentonian since 2001, McNinch has never considered herself a politician, but since arriving, she has always felt the need to be engaged. She began as a volunteer for local boards and the Denton Development Corporation, where her work helped secure more than $1.5 million in grants for town projects like the Chesapeake Culinary Center and the development of the Arts and Entertainment District.

McNinch said that quality of life led her to Denton and to working to maintain it. “When I moved here, I loved the fact that it is a self-contained town, where you can walk to the bank, the post office, or a local restaurant and feel connected,” she recalls.



Elected to the Town Council in 2013 and appointed mayor by a five-member council eight years in a row, she says collaboration is the key to successful local governance. “I’m not working in a bubble,” she says. “We’re a team, and I’m the mayor because we work well together.” With home prices and cost of living below the national average, McNinch believes Denton can attract diverse newcomers, from first responders to remote workers. “Technology has shifted things. People once thought Denton was too remote. Now, we’re seeing an influx of positivity and growth from professionals choosing to live here.”



Economic development is central to McNinch’s vision, with a focus on diversifying the town’s economy, rooted in health care, manufacturing, and retail. “We’re proactive and business-friendly,” the mayor says, citing recent commercial additions along the Route 404 corridor, including an Aldi supermarket and plans for yet more retail.

Downtown revitalization remains a priority. “We’ve got a strong Main Street program, but we need to keep filling storefronts and making downtown a destination,” she adds.

Apart from her day job as Deputy Director of Early Childhood Education for the Maryland Rural Development Corporations, McNinch is an entrepreneur herself. Since 2010, she has co-owned Joviality, a specialty shop that sells natural beauty products. Combining retail services with cultural anchors like the Arts and Entertainment District and Culinary Center is a recipe for revitalization, she says.



These initiatives have spurred cultural as well as business growth, with the district fostering galleries like the Foundry co-op Arts Center and nonprofit Fiber Arts Center managed by the Caroline County Council of Arts center.



“Arts, recreation, and economic development feed each other. They are helping create a vibrant ecosystem for businesses and residents.” Tourism is also a growing economic driver, rooted in Denton’s historical and natural assets. Founded in 1781, the town was a trade hub during the steamboat era with its Choptank River wharfs. Its role in the Underground Railroad, marked by sites like the Steamboat Wharf and a plaque commemorating renowned abolitionist Hugh Hazlett, draws history buffs.

The 1791 Caroline County Courthouse and the Museum of Rural Life, located in the 1819 Taylor-Brown House, offer glimpses into Denton’s agricultural past. “Our museum tells the story of the Eastern Shore, not just Denton,” McNinch says. “It’s a hidden gem.”



Outdoor attractions like Martinak State Park and Adkins Arboretum bolster tourism, while events like Caroline Summerfest, a 30-year tradition, attract thousands. “Beyond the entertainment and the vendors, the Summerfest really showcases what Denton has to offer. Especially our community spirit.”

Challenges remain for the town, especially with regard to the limited local job opportunities, which lead many residents to commute long distances to work.

With a population projected to soon surpass 5,000 residents, infrastructure such as water and sewer systems must keep up. Balancing historic preservation with development is another hurdle, as the new construction begins to squeeze the historic district’s colonial revival homes.

“We’re committed to preserving our heritage while growing,” McNinch says. Projects like Sharp Road Park, a multi-use sports facility with a senior league baseball field, reflect efforts to enhance amenities while managing growth.



McNinch’s vision for Denton’s future is pragmatic yet ambitious. “I see a vibrant town where all storefronts are filled, with a strong mix of retail, housing, and commerce,” she says. “We need great recreation, strong schools, and a tax base that keeps life affordable.”

As a Maryland Municipal League board member, she advocates for small towns statewide. Now in her third five-year term, she remains open to future roles. “Whether here or at the state level, I will continue to serve Denton,” she says. “It’s about doing right by our community every day.”



