Applications Open! Delmarva Power, Md., Customer Relief Fund Now Accepting Applications

Starting today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, applications are now open in the remaining Maryland counties served by Delmarva Power including Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne and Talbot counties for the Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund. Eligible limited- and moderate-income customers can now apply for up to $300 in assistance. More information on where to apply can be found at delmarva.com/ReliefMD.

Funds will be allocated to eligible customers based on the following criteria:

Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis

One-time per household; up to $300 per household grant

Approved grants will be credited to customers’ Delmarva Power account

To be eligible for the Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund in Maryland, a customer must meet the following criteria: