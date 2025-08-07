Applications Open! Delmarva Power, Md., Customer Relief Fund Now Accepting Applications

Starting today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, applications are now open in the remaining Maryland counties served by Delmarva Power including Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne and Talbot counties for the Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund. Eligible limited- and moderate-income customers can now apply for up to $300 in assistance. More information on where to apply can be found at delmarva.com/ReliefMD.
Funds will be allocated to eligible customers based on the following criteria:
- Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis
- One-time per household; up to $300 per household grant
- Approved grants will be credited to customers’ Delmarva Power account
To be eligible for the Delmarva Power Customer Relief Fund in Maryland, a customer must meet the following criteria:
- Active residential customer
- 60+ days past due
- Carry a balance of at least $250
- Household that is either limited income or moderate-income
- Limited income is based on existing state LIHEAP eligibility (200 percent of Federal Poverty Level)
- Moderate income levels include those making 400 percent of Federal Poverty Level
