Virtual Hearing for 5.0 MW Solar Field in Betterton August 12

Local residents and other interested members of the public are invited to comment on a proposal by Halo Betterton, LLC to construct a 5.0 MW solar project in Kent County. The virtual hearing will take place on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 7 p.m. before Public Utility Law Judge Christine L. Burke.

In April 2025, Halo Betterton applied to the Maryland Public Service Commission for what is known as a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN), which grants an applicant the authority to construct an energy generating station in Maryland. According to the application, the developer proposes to build the project, intended as part of Maryland’s community solar program, on a 30-acre site at Howell Point Road and Still Pond-Betterton Road in the town of Betterton.

In addition to taking comments from the public, the hearing will include a presentation by the applicant, brief statements by the parties, including the Power Plant Research Program of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Commission’s Technical Staff, as to their respective roles in the case.

Those who would like to speak at the hearing must sign up (by August 11, 2025) through the Calendly app on the Commission’s website, www.psc.state.md.us:

Under ‘Featured Topics’ on the right side of the webpage, click on ‘Public Comment Hearing Sign Up’;

Click on ‘Case 9786’, and the hearing date and time (August 12 at 7 m.);

Click ‘Next’, enter name and email

Click ‘Schedule Event’

Once the sign up process is complete, registrants will receive a Zoom link.

Otherwise, the hearing can be watched on the PULJ Division’s (MD PSC PULJs) YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP

In addition to the hearing, written comments can be sent electronically through the Commission’s online portal at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public- comment/, or by mail. Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer