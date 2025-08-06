Town Manager Steps Down: Mayor Reads Manager’s Report at Monday’s Council Meeting

Town Manager Larry DiRe stepped down from his position on August 1, earlier than his planned resignation in October. Mayor David foster read the town manager’s last and current report during the Monday, August 4th town council meeting. Until a new town manager is hired, project monitoring will be assumed by the council and staff.

The town manager’s report included capital projects completed:

The Cannon Street public bathroom has been completed and inspected. Plans have been made to add a camera and lighting to that location along with a timed lock.

The Louisa D. Carpenter Park playground has been completed. Councilmember Jose Medrano said that $264,000 to request for reimbursement is underway.

Currently there are 28 operational cameras installed in town. Meetings are also being held about installing cameras at Garnet Elementary School.

Repaving Scheeler Road has been approved and funded.