Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: Can Maryland Democrats Redistrict Out Andy Harris?

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss the politics and realities of a Democratic Party attempt to redistrict Maryland in response to the recent Republican proposal to create five new Red districts in Texas, ahead of the 2026 midterm election. They also offer up their “Hot Takes” for the week.

This podcast is approximately 14 minutes in length.