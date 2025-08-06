Church Hill Theatre Seeks Directors For it’s 2026 Season

Church Hill Theatre announced its exciting 2026 Season at its annual meeting in June. Now it is time to begin the production process by selecting the directors. Applications are due by September 15 and final decisions will be made in early October. CHT welcomes applications from new and experienced directors and can provide more information and guidance about the process. The titles and production dates follow:

Lend Me A Soprano, by Ken Ludwig. March 13 – 29.

Chicago, Music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Egg, book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse June 5-21

Something’s Afoot, Music, book and lyrics by James McDonald, David Vos, and Robert Gerlach, with additional music by Ed Linderman September 11-27

The Transylvanian Clockworks, by Don Nigro November 6-22

A Christmas Carol, A CHT tradition, with a script based on the famous radio version December 18-20

All the necessary application instructions are available on the CHT website: https://churchhilltheatre.org/shows/directing-opportunities/. Applications should be submitted digitally but call the office at (410) 556-6003 if you have questions. A limited number of perusal copies of the scripts are available from the CHT office. The office also can arrange a mutually convenient time to inspect the tech booth and lights, look at our green room, props and costumes, and walk the stage. Applicants will have a general understanding of each show’s production schedule and budget and how CHT staff and volunteers can assist.

Some open-ended parts of the application require an explanation of your vision and how you would create it on our stage. Be sure to include enough information for us to evaluate your proposals accurately. While CHT can help new directors find production crew members, many successful applications include the names of their prospective producers, stage managers and other key personnel. We don’t expect to see an exact rehearsal schedule or blocking, but vision alone won’t ensure selection. Convince us.

All applications must be received by September 15, 2025. Directors may apply for more than one production, but please submit a separate application for each. And please let the office know as soon as possible if you might apply, so we can contact you about any changes to the program or application procedures before the deadline. Hard copies of applications may be submitted by mailing them to the CHT Office at PO Box 91, Church Hill, MD 21623. They may also be submitted digitally to [email protected]. The final decisions should be made by early October. Nobody on the CHT Production Committee that reviews submissions will be eligible to direct during the 2026 season.

Website: www.churchhilltheatre.org