August 6, 2025

Beat the Heat with Cool Classes from Chesapeake Forum this Fall

Join Chesapeake Forum on August 19th for the 2025 Fall Preview Part at the Academy Art Museum in Easton from 3:30-5:30.  Enjoy light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres while getting a first-hand look at new courses.  Tickets are $16.00 and registration is required at https://chesapeakeforum.org

There are nearly 30 classes to choose from and many new presenters.  Courses range from the practical to the philosophical, plus local history, current events, field trips, literature and cooking to name a few. To see a full list of Fall classes, please visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.  Registration begins on August 20th. 

Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifelong learning opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive Chesapeake Forum’s newsletter, please send your name and contact information to [email protected].

