Letter to the Editor: The Sweet Surprise of Summer: Ice Cream, Sunshine, and Smiles

There’s a special kind of magic in summertime—the slower pace, the sunshine, the time for reading and savoring life. Today, I experienced one of those unexpectedly joyful moments that made me pause and smile long after it was over.

I went out for an afternoon ice cream (a classic summer treat I fully stand behind), and just as I was leaving Stam’s Luncheonette with my Millions of Peaches cone, I heard the unmistakable squeal of two excited students. The sisters spotted me from across the sidewalk and practically screamed my name, sprinting over with huge grins, like they’d just seen someone famous.

In that moment, I was reminded of this wonderful quote by teacher Nicholas Ferroni:

“The level of joy and excitement a child expresses when they randomly see their teacher outside of school is something that not even celebrities experience. It’s the purest of joys.”

He’s absolutely right. The joy I saw in their eyes was pure, unfiltered, and deeply genuine. It wasn’t about school, grades, or routines—it was about recognition, relationship, and a shared sense of community.

We talked for a few minutes—about favorite ice cream flavors, nail polish colors, what they were doing this summer, and the tiniest bit about what they missed about school. And then off they went, just as energized as when they arrived, leaving me with a melted cone and a full heart.

These kinds of encounters are powerful reminders of why we do what we do. As Head of School, much of my work happens behind the scenes—but moments like this are a clear, joyful sign that the connections we foster all year long truly matter. We’re part of our students’ lives in ways that extend well beyond the school walls.

So, to all of my colleagues at Kent School, and all of the educators I know, the next time you’re out and about this summer—whether you’re shopping for groceries, walking your dog, or, yes, grabbing an afternoon treat—don’t be surprised if you hear your name shouted with pure glee. In the eyes of your students, that moment is more than a chance meeting—it’s magic.

Nancy Mugele

Kent School