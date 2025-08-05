Free “Welcome to Medicare” Presentations Scheduled in Linkwood and Cambridge

“Welcome to Medicare,” a free and educational presentation that covers how the different parts of Medicare work, will be provided on Monday, August 18, 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Linkwood-Salem Volunteer Fire Company, 3905 Ocean Gateway in Linkwood, Md.

Offered by MAC Inc. Area Agency on Aging’s State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) in partnership with Avery Hall Insurance and the Dorchester Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT), “Welcome to Medicare” covers Medicare timelines, cost and coverage, Advantage and Supplemental plans, how to spot fraud, and your rights as a Medicare recipient. SCOT is a community-based health service of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

“Insurance can be confusing, and Medicare is no exception,” said Rochalla Jones, BSN, RN, Dorchester SCOT Nurse Coordinator. “This presentation is designed to be informative for individuals who are still working as well as those who are retired or on disability – anyone who is getting ready to enroll in Medicare.”

In addition to the August presentation date in Linkwood, “Welcome to Medicare” will be offered in Cambridge on Monday, September 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Cambridge (2nd floor conference room), 713 Cambridge Marketplace Blvd.

Space at both events is limited and advance registration is required. To register, call the Dorchester Shore Community Outreach Team office at 443-225-7545.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high-quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.