Adult CPR, Other Health Education Classes Offered in Chestertown

“Saving Lives Together: Adult CPR Basics for Community Heroes” is set for August 11,1 to 3 p.m. One of many classes offered by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s (UM SRH) Rural Health Education program, this non-certification class will be offered in-person at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown St. There is no charge for the course, but registration is required.

Led by Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, this course provides training in the life-saving technique of CPR, which can be used to revive someone who has suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing. It will be offered again in December.

Other upcoming classes offered through the UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Rural Health Education program include “Organize Your Health” (Thursday, September 18) and “Safeguarding Seniors: Recognizing and Reporting Elder Abuse and Neglect” (October 14). Classes offered each month are “Breathe Again: A Journey to a Smoke Free and Healthier You” (1st Thursday of the month), “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy” (2nd Wednesday of the Month), and “Caring with Compassion and Purpose: Essential Lessons for Adult Caregivers” (4th Tuesday of the month).

Advance registration is required for all rural health education classes. To find out more about course content, locations and times, and to register, visit umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date(s) of the course you wish to attend in the calendar provided.

