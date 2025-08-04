Virtuoso Jazz Pianist James Fernando and His Trio at The Mainstay in Rock Hall

On Saturday, August 16, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes the James Fernando Jazz Trio to its stage. Based in Philadelphia, the James Fernando Trio masterfully presents a refreshing take on the piano trio format. It delivers fresh interpretations of jazz standards music in the tradition of jazz legends such as Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, and Thelonious Monk, alongside compelling original compositions. With a balance of playfulness and technical mastery, the trio brings the jazz genre into the present day through inventive improvisation, clever arrangements, captivating rhythms, and “downright fun.”

James Fernando has been hailed by World Music Report as a “prodigiously gifted composer and virtuoso pianist,” by Jazz Sensibilities as “limitless in his ability to articulate his ideas,” and by Contemporary Fusion Reviews as “creating one of the most amazing musical experiences you’ve ever had.” The trio also features Eliot Seppa on bass and Kyon Williams on drums.

After building an impressive career with international performances, collaborations with GRAMMY Award-winning artists, and five album releases, James formed the trio in 2023. Despite being relatively new to the scene, the trio has already established itself as one of the finest jazz groups active today. They have been headliners nationwide at leading venues such as The Kennedy Center, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, and The Ravenscroft.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance. The Mainstay’s 2025 jazz series is also supported with a generous donation from Dick and Bets Durham.