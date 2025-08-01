Trumpet and Percussion Highlight the Next Classical Concert at the Mainstay in Rock Hall 

What do a trumpet, several percussion instruments, Johann Sebastian Bach, planets, and Baroque-era composer Jean Joseph Mouret all have in common? They all will be featured at The Mainstay in Rock Hall’s next classical music performance: “Brass and Percussion: The Classical Side”. This will be a specially scheduled concert on Wednesday, August 20th at 7 PM.

“Thanks to an anonymous donor this summertime classical concert was able to be added to this year’s schedule,” said Muphen R. Whitney, the Mainstay volunteer who organizes the venue’s classical concerts. “We are so grateful to have this opportunity to bring something truly special to those who are classical music lovers and those who are classical music curious. This concert will delight everyone.”

The concert features trumpeter Luis Engelke and percussionist Dane Krich who have put together a program that is an exciting exploration of what their instruments have contributed in the past – and continue to contribute – to classical music.

“Our instruments are featured in many ways that may be new to the audience,” Engelke said recently. “Dane and I have collaborated in various capacities for more than 20 years, and I am thrilled to share the stage with him at this concert. I also am thrilled to share some of my own music.”

Engelke composed Lacrimosa (Song of Sorrow) et Sanctus (Hymn of Victory) in 2020. The music is accompanied by photographs projected on a screen.

Engelke and Krich both are accomplished and sought-after musicians. Each is the Principal for his respective instrument with orchestras in the Mid-Atlantic area. Both also perform regularly as guest artists and soloists.

In addition to their activities as performers, Engelke and Krich are dedicated music teachers. Engelke is Professor of Trumpet at Towson University; Krich is currently the director of percussion studies at Morgan State University, and he teaches at Music and Arts in Timonium.

Concert Information

Location: The Mainstay, 5753 North Main Street, Rock Hall, Maryland.

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 7 PM.

Tickets are $15.00 (plus $1.30 fee) in advance at mainstayrockhall.org.

Tickets ($20 each) may be available on the day of the performance. Call (410) 639-9133.

A cash bar is available for cocktails, wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks before the performance and at Intermission. Only cash is accepted.

This concert is sponsored by an anonymous supporter of The Mainstay.