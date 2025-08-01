Letter to the Editor: Invest in KC Middle School

I am responding to the recent editorial regarding the need for a new middle school. I am responding as an individual Kent County Board of Education (BOE) member, and this does not represent the BOE as a whole.

It’s been asserted that we can’t afford to invest in our public schools in Kent County; specifically, that we can’t afford a new middle school. Given that our aging population is steadily increasing and we are in desperate need for working age adults who rely on public schools to educate their children, I say we can’t afford not to.

Consider these statistics: In Kent County, the fastest growing age group from 2010-2022, increasing by 22.8% was with individuals 65+. At the same time, the age group that experienced the largest decline, individuals aged 35-49, decreased by 18.6%. The county has a high and growing need for healthcare services due to its older population. The average age of healthcare workers varies by profession, but physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and other health professionals typically fall within the 25-54 age range.

Families who do the kind of work that our county needs, that our aging population especially needs, typically rely on public education. When some wealthy citizens are determined to focus only on the financial impact of investing in our public schools, they are tragically missing the forest for the trees. The almighty dollar can’t jump in an ambulance and come to your aid with specialized medical equipment and training. None of us can predict when illness or injury may strike and all of us would be grateful to the strong and able-bodied responder who meets us in our time of need. But if help is in short supply, then what?

If Kent County refuses to sow into our most valuable resource which is our children; we will continue to reap what we sow; and currently we are reaping a declining population. The demand for healthcare workers, and workers in general, already exceeds the supply and it’s only going to get worse if the strongest advocates in our county are primarily focused on self-preservation.

All the money in the world can’t instantly produce a qualified workforce. A locally based qualified workforce must be grown, and the bulk of that growth starts in our public schools. Why wouldn’t we do everything we can to attract working families so that the essential work needed in our county can be done?

The author of the recent editorial wrongly suggested that I’m locked into one solution for how investment in our public schools can happen. I have 10 years of experience advocating for funding at the state level for individuals for development disabilities. Funding decisions that involve local or state government rarely happen in isolation, and they certainly don’t happen overnight. My goal as a school board member is to continue to advocate for the best possible outcome for our most valuable resource (our children), to keep an open mind and work collaboratively with our funding partners until a solution is found.

It is my hope that others who care about the future of Kent County and the future of the services available to us, will see the long-term value of encouraging thoughtful economic growth which will naturally give us more resources to invest in our public schools. Again, concerned citizens of Kent County, please understand that we will continue to reap what we sow, one way or another. We are uniquely positioned to change the course of our county’s future for the better. Will we continue sowing into what ultimately results in the crippling of our workforce in Kent County driven by fear and self-preservation or will we sow into the needs that attract working families so that the needs of both the young and old are better met? The choice is ours.

In faithful commitment to seeing all our children achieve their greatest potential for their future and ours,

Laura McKenzie