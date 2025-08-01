Let’s Talk About It with Beth Anne Dorman: When Summertime is a Downer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As part of our ongoing monthly series on mental health, The Spy welcomes back Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons, to help us understand the challenges some children and adults face during the summertime.

Our conversation highlights the continuous nature of mental health issues, including seasonal affective disorder, which can manifest differently in different seasons. Beth Anne notes a dip in mental health services during the summer due to vacation and telehealth usage, but acknowledges the underlying stressors that persist.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.