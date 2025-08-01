In Conversation with Author Kimberly Heckler

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When she discovered dozens and dozens of boxes containing a record of the remarkable life lived by her mother-in-law, Margaret Heckler, Kimberly knew she needed to write a book. Over the course of ten years, she assembled a record as a woman who was elected to Congress, became a cabinet officer, leading the Department of Health and Human Services, and ultimately became Ambassador to Ireland, the home of her parents.

Please go here to sign up for this event. Enjoy a short visit here and then sign up for a champagne reception with Kimberly Heckler at Easton’s Ebenezer Theater at 5:00 PM on Thursday, August 7th.

This video is approximately 11 minutes in length.