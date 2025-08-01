Gunston Honors 34 AP Scholars for 2024-2025, Earns Spot in New AP Cybersecurity Program

The Gunston School is proud to announce that 34 of its students have been recognized by the College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) Program for their outstanding performance on college-level AP exams during the 2024 testing cycle. In addition to these remarkable student accomplishments, Gunston was also selected as a pilot school for the College Board’s AP Cybersecurity program, a new course being developed as part of the College Board’s Career Kickstart initiative.

AP Cybersecurity is designed to introduce high school students to foundational concepts in digital security and prepare them for emerging careers in the cybersecurity field. While any high school may teach cybersecurity, AP Cybersecurity is currently in a limited-access pilot phase and will not be available nationally until the 2026–2027 academic year. Gunston will begin offering the course during the 2025–2026 school year as part of this exclusive early-access cohort, adding to their already extensive offering of AP courses.

As a pilot school, Gunston will receive direct support and curriculum resources from leading industry partners including Cisco, CYBER.ORG, and Paradigm Cyber Ventures. Participating students will also have the opportunity to receive vouchers for CompTIA certification exam preparation and fees—an industry-recognized credential in the cybersecurity field.

Each fall, the College Board recognizes high-achieving students across the nation with AP Scholar Awards. These accolades are granted to students who have demonstrated exceptional success across multiple AP subject areas and include:

AP Scholar with Distinction is awarded to students who earn an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The following students were recognized: Lily Brantner, Emery Day, Elena Fraser, Brayden Hamm, Trevor Janssen, Jameson (Conner) Joyce, Justin McCubbin, Elijah Moore, Margaret Randolph and Lucas Watkins.

AP Scholar with Honor is granted to students who earn an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams. The following students were recognized: Kate Andrews, Annabelle Baker, Jed Cohen, Victoria MacGlashan, Vee McCluskey, Isla McCollum, Robert (Ethan) McWilliams and Eamon Schopfer.

AP Scholar is awarded to students who score 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. The following students were recognized: Alexander (Alex) Bent, Allison Davis, Alex Elfenbein, Lennox Franks, Adit Gupta, Grace Hanlon, Eleonor Hubbert, Logan Kille, Sydney Kim, Louise Mulock, Alivia Runz, Evelyn Russ, Katherine Seybert, Zachary Steinberg, Mia Walker and Lily Weny.

“Academic rigor is a core value at Gunston,” explains Head of School John Lewis, “and our AP Scholars are to be congratulated for their achievement on these challenging national exams. Let me also acknowledge the remarkable faculty who guided students through these college-level courses, and supported our culture of high expectations. Having taught many of these students personally, I can attest that they are deeply dedicated to their studies, and are superbly prepared for college and beyond! Meanwhile, the AP Cybersecurity course represents an exciting frontier in high school education—one that empowers students to engage with real-world issues while preparing for future academic and professional success. Only a few schools nationwide were accepted into this program, and it’s a testament to the strength of our computer science curriculum.”

Founded in 1911 and currently enrolling 256 students, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.