Emmanuel Episcopal Church Christmas Bazaar Grant 2025 – Invitation to Apply

Emmanuel Episcopal Church invites applications for grant funds from interested non-profit agencies and organizations. Funds are raised and disbursed by the Annual Christmas Bazaar which is held in late November. Grants are intended for agencies and organizations that support people and communities in Kent County and/or northern Queen Anne’s County.



To read the full parameters of the grant and apply please go to Date Issued: August 1st, 2025

Application Submission Deadline: September 2, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. This year’s Christmas Bazaar Grant will be given to between three and five local organizations. Grants will be given to organizations or agencies regardless of creed/faith/religion/or denomination. In recent years, the amount of funding awarded to each agency or organization has ranged from between $3,000 to $5,000.To read the full parameters of the grant and apply please go to emmanuelchesterparish.org or https://forms.gle/ Ya1RicKw4f7axNGd7 101 N. Cross Street, P.O. Box 875, Chestertown, Md 21620