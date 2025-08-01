Chestertown Flashback: Legacy Day Exhibit

This week, we share an image from the new Legacy Day exhibit, now on view at the Bordley History Center. In keeping with the theme of Legacy Day 2025, Historic Black Communities of Kent County, this photograph, dated 1963, shows the Somerville family, with mom Kay and three children beautifully dressed and standing in front of a pale blue and white car.

To see more photos and learn about the many significant communities in Kent County that have been a locus of Black life and society throughout the county’s history, visit the Historical Society tonight between 5 and 7 p.m. for First Friday, or any time in August and September. Image courtesy of Historical Society of Kent County.