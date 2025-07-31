State Officials Launch 10-Year Plan to Boost Supports for Growing Senior Population

Across the United States, health officials are bracing for the rising population of senior citizens expected in the next couple years, as “Baby Boomers” approach retirement age and will likely need additional supports to secure affordable housing options, health care and other resources.

In what it calls the “Graying of America,” the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that by 2034, the number of people aged 65+ and older will outnumber children aged 18 and younger for the first time in the United State’s history.

Maryland officials are trying to get ahead of the problem, announcing a 10-year plan called the Longevity Ready Maryland initiative to boost supports for older residents in the state in coming years.

In a briefing about the plan Wednesday, Secretary Carmel Roques with the Maryland Department of Aging said that Longevity Ready Maryland is “designed to ensure that Marylanders can age with dignity, purpose and independence” by promoting collaboration between government agencies, philanthropic efforts and the private sector.

“This is the only way we can truly begin to meet the challenges and also to really be able to realize the potential and benefits of an older and aging population,” Roques said, noting that there are over 1.4 million people over the age of 60 in Maryland as of now.

According to state estimates, about 1 in 4 Marylanders will be 60-years-old or older by 2030. By 2045, an estimated 315,000 people in the state will be age 85 or older.

“We must strengthen supports for people who are aging now and for people who are already older and their care givers,” Roques said.

In a written statement, Gov. Wes Moore (D) said that the launch of Longevity Ready Maryland will work to support older Marylanders at a time when the Trump Administration has been cutting back on spending for programs that they rely on, such as Medicaid and food assistance.

“Maryland is stepping forward with urgency and a clear plan to put the well-being of older Marylanders front and center,” Moore said in the statement. “By coordinating action across state agencies, community organizations, and the private sector, Longevity Ready Maryland takes a resilient approach to aging and makes efficient use of every resource as federal support becomes less certain.”

The Longevity Ready Maryland roadmap has been under development for almost two years, following Moore’s executive order issued on Jan. 3, 2024, to create the initiative.

The roadmap outlines four overarching goals, each with short-term and long-term policy suggestions to achieve those initiatives:

Build inclusive communities that are friendly to senior residents and their needs,

Strengthen the caregiver workforce,

Invest in health programs so that older people can stay healthier longer,

Create more affordable housing opportunities and promote financial planning so seniors can have stable housing option.

“Maryland is at a demographic crossroads,” the executive summary of the plan says. “Longer lives and declining birth rates have introduced a significant shift in how our current systems will need to function as the growing number of older adults continues to expand.”

With the multi-agency, multi-sector collaboration, the Moore administration hopes to aid aging residents with the many challenges that come with old age, such as housing needs, financial challenges and health care services.

Danielle Meister, assistant secretary of homeless solutions with the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, said that the need for affordable housing options that are suitable for older people is “one of the big needs” for the senior population.

“We’re facing a severe shortage of affordable housing in our state,” she said,” but this need is more acute and significant for older adults.”

She said that department data estimates that 130,000 Marylanders 65-years-old and older face a housing cost burden, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income on rent or a mortgage.

“It makes it really difficult, especially for older adults who are often on restricted incomes, to meet their basic needs,” Meister said.

The state also needs additional accessible housing so more Marylanders can “age in place independently” and not have to move into a new living situation when more health needs or disabilities arise.

Allison Roenigk Ciborowski, President and CEO of LeadingAge Maryland, said in a written statement Wednesday that said that the “important — and hardest — work lies ahead.”

“A plan is only as good as how it is implemented and resourced,” she said in the statement. “We are thrilled to see the full support of LRM by the Governor, and we are eager to continue to work closely with MDOA, state agencies, and legislators to ensure that the goals for coordination and collaboration truly come to life.”

by Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters

July 31, 2025

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: [email protected].