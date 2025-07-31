Compass Offers Volunteer Training October 21 and 23

Compass will be offering a two-day training session this October for individuals interested in becoming patient care volunteers. We are especially looking for volunteers in Caroline County to help support local families.

Training Dates: October 21 & October 23

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Hope & Healing Conference Room, Barnette Center

255 Comet Drive, Centreville, MD 21617

Patient care volunteers provide companionship to patients, give caregivers much-needed breaks, assist with administrative duties, and support grief services. We’re also seeking Veteran volunteers to participate in our We Honor Veterans program.

The training will cover a wide range of topics, including:

Introduction to hospice care

The end-of-life journey

Spiritual care in hospice

Stages of grief

Effective communication

Family dynamics

Stress management and caregiver self-care

Compass depends on the support of more than 200 volunteers of all ages who give their time in meaningful ways. In addition to patient care roles, we are also seeking volunteers for Compass Closet (formerly Estate Treasures), our upscale thrift shop that helps fund patient care.

Whatever your reason for volunteering, there’s a place for you at Compass.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, or to register for our upcoming fall training, contact Jessica Sheubrooks at [email protected] or 443.262.6045.