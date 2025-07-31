Art and Climate Reckoning 2: A Talk with Marty Two Bulls Jr.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marty Two Bulls Jr., an Oglala Lakota artist and educator, is the second artist-in-residence in the Kent Cultural Alliance’s ongoing climate-focused program. A native of South Dakota, Two Bulls brings a distinctly grounded and thoughtful approach to his residency on Maryland’s Eastern Shore—one that blends artistic practice, deep observation, and an educator’s instinct for dialogue.

Partnering early on with the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Two Bulls toured restoration sites along the shoreline—places where local communities are working to reintroduce biodiversity and combat erosion. That firsthand experience shaped his residency: “It gave me a sense not only of the region’s history,” he said, “but also of the future challenges it faces, especially with rising sea levels.”

While known for large-scale installations and process-driven sculpture, Two Bulls chose to return to simpler forms during his time in Kent County. “This residency gave me space to breathe, to reflect,” he said. “I’ve spent the time drawing and painting—mostly local plants and animals—and just meditating on what climate change means here and how to speak about it in a way that breaks through the political noise.”

For Two Bulls, communication is at the heart of his practice. He is both a fine artist and a graphic designer whose illustrations have appeared in newspapers and magazines. His visual work, whether gallery-bound or published, seeks to build understanding. “So much of this conversation is locked in party politics,” he noted. “I want to find new language, new metaphors that might help people connect to the issues more personally.”

A former faculty member at Oglala Lakota College, Two Bulls recently stepped away from teaching to focus full-time on artmaking. Still, his identity as an educator remains strong. “I’m not that old, but old enough to know I don’t want to spend the rest of my time writing emails. I want to do the work that calls me—and include my family in it too.”

Uniquely, the Kent Cultural Alliance supports artists bringing their families. Two Bulls has spent the summer here with his wife, daughters, and mother-in-law—a rarity in the world of artist residencies. “That made all the difference,” he said. “More programs should rethink their models—if we want a richer diversity of voices in art, we need to make room for people with full lives.”

Two Bulls’ work-in-progress will culminate in a gallery exhibition and artist talk this weekend. It reflects both the Eastern Shore’s landscape and the deeper cultural questions about belonging, responsibility, and future resilience. “Art can help us imagine other ways to live,” he said. “That’s what I’m here to explore.”

You are invited to Kent Cultural Alliance’s CLIMATE exhibit and talks of resident artists, Evan Kassof and Marty Two Bulls, Jr. this Friday and Saturday.

Friday, August 1, 2025 – OPENING NIGHT at KCA from 5-8 pm. Join us for the opening of CLIMATE, An SFW Residency Exhibit featuring KCA’s resident artists

Saturday, August 2, 2025 – ARTISTS’ Talk at KCA at 1:00 join us for this more formal presentation of residency work by KCA’s artists. The presentation will be followed by a lite reception.

