Allegro Academy Scholarships

Allegro Academy, Easton’s only non-profit conservatory, brings music to Talbot County and beyond by providing exceptional music education and performance experiences and by making these offerings affordable to all. Advancing its mission, The Academy is pleased to announce its private lesson scholarship program for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Private lesson scholarships will be awarded to 6 students who qualify for financial support and demonstrate musical skill and commitment to artistic study and growth. Selected students will receive a weekly 30-minute lesson in the area of voice, piano, strings, guitar, brass, or woodwind instrument over the course of nine months, a value of $1400.

Allegro Academy students have received numerous accolades, joined distinguished ensembles, and some pursued higher education in music as a result of its welcoming and motivating environment. “Allegro Academy is more than just a place to have music lessons, it is a community of teachers and students that love what they do and go above and beyond to support one another. Not only have we grown as musicians, we have made lifelong friends through our experience with Allegro Academy.”

Student Scholarship interviews will take place on August 12, beginning at 10am, and August 13, beginning at 5pm at Allegro Academy, 114 N. Washington St, Easton. To schedule an interview please contact Education Coordinator, [email protected].

Student Scholarships are funded by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Talbot Arts, the Women and Girls Fund, and by generous contributions from community members. For more information please call 410-603-8361 or visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com.