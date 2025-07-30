The American Journey of Estela Ramirez

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the Mid-Shore community continues to come to terms with the recent ICE arrest of Pastor Daniel Espinal in Easton two weeks ago, the Spy thought it was important to remind our readers of the powerful stories of so many immigrants in our area—people who risked everything to escape violence and hardship in their home countries and who, over time, have built new lives and become American citizens.

And there is no better example of this recently than Estela Ramirez.

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, Estela, a longtime staff member of ChesMRC, became a U.S. citizen. Her journey began 25 years ago, when she came to Easton from Honduras at the age of 14 with her younger brother. Raised by grandparents, it was the first time she had been with her mother since childbirth.

Despite early hardships and living undocumented, Estela thrived in high school, worked hard to support her family, and volunteered with ChesMRC before joining the staff in 2015. With DACA protections and later a green card, she pursued citizenship, which was granted this year. As the Now Health Program Manager, Estela remains a vital advocate, drawing on her own experience to serve and uplift her community.

The Spy asked Estela to stop by our studio to tell this remarkable story.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about the