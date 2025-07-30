Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: A Pastor Espinal Update, Andy Harris MIA, and Van Hollen Shoutout

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.
This week on Maryland Caucus, Len and Clayton discuss the recent developments in the ICE arrest of beloved Mid-Shore pastor Daniel Espinal, the notable absence of 1st District Congressman Andy Harris from the Espinal case, and a shoutout to Senator Chris Van Hollen for his leadership and vocal advocacy on behalf of the pastor. They also share their Maryland Caucus hot takes for the week.
This podcast is approximately 15 minutes in length.
