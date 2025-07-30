Letter to the Editor: Are We Complicit in What is Happening to the People in Gaza

A few days ago, the Spy published a letter by Dan Watson expressing his opposition to what the Israeli government is doing in Gaza. Most who wrote to reply agreed with Mr. Watson, although a couple of people disagreed.

This issue is extremely difficult and painful to confront for every American. There is a terrible wrong on both sides of this war. Hamas has operated as a terrorist organization trying to destroy Israel for many years. However, Israel’s response to the 2023 attack on Israel has destroyed much of Gaza and caused the deaths of many innocent people who do not support Hamas. The Trump administration, while occasionally opposing what Prime Minister Netanyahu is doing, continues to provide military support to Israel. That makes us complicit in what is happening to people in Gaza.

Recently, American economist Robert Reich published an essay by Orit Kamir, an Israeli Jew who is the son of a Holocaust survivor. Mr. Kamir’s essay is entitled “A Betrayal of the Victims of the Holocaust.” If anyone has the moral authority to decry what is happening in Gaza, it is Mr. Kamir, who is horrified by what his government is doing in his name.

I think his viewpoint is important to take into account as all of us consider what we think about this issue. It was originally published in Hebrew in Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper. Mr. Kamir gave Professor Reich permission to reprint it in English. For those who would like to read it, here is a link to Professor Reich’s column and Mr. Kamir’s essay.

If you agree with Mr. Kamir, you should contact your congressional representatives to express your views.

Linda and Steve Cades

Easton