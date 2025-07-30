Dem Club Hosts Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas, Superintendent of KCPS August 21

On August 21, the Democratic Club of Kent County will host Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas, Superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, for a presentation and discussion about the challenges facing Kent County schools, as well as the district’s 2025–2029 Strategic Plan. A key focus of the plan is the construction of a new middle school in Chestertown, along with other priorities for academic growth and community engagement. The Department of Education’s “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” will also be discussed. Kent County is the smallest district in Maryland with 1690 students in three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Dr. McComas has been superintendent since July 1, 2024, and has nearly thirty years of experience in public schools.

The public is invited to attend. This is a valuable opportunity for residents to hear directly from Dr. McComas and to ask questions about the future of our schools.

The meeting will be on Thursday, August 21, at Chestertown Presbyterian Church, 905 Gateway Dr. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with a brief business meeting conducted by the club at 6:45 p.m. The program will start at 7 p.m. and end no later than 8:30 p.m. For more information contact the Democratic Club of Kent County at [email protected]