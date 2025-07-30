Choptank Health Marks 45 Years of Service During National Health Center Week

Choptank Community Health System is recognizing 45 years of serving Maryland’s Mid-Shore communities as part of National Health Center Week, held August 3-9.

This annual observance, led by the National Association of Community Health Centers, acknowledges the vital role community health centers play in enhancing access to care and promoting health equity nationwide.

Founded in 1978 as Caroline Health Services, Inc., Choptank Health began as a private, nonprofit organization with a clear mission: to provide comprehensive primary health care to the residents of Caroline County.

In 1980, the organization’s first health center opened in Goldsboro with two providers. The Goldsboro location continues to serve patients today, a testament to Choptank Health’s longstanding dedication to community health.

Over the years, Choptank Health has expanded both its services and regional footprint. The organization established school-based health centers beginning in 1999. Dental services were added in 2001.

“Today, Choptank Health provides medical, dental, behavioral, and school-based health services to more than 30,000 children and adults in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties,” says Choptank Health President and CEO Sara Rich.

Most recently, Choptank Health expanded its Easton Health Center to include adult and behavioral health care. A new Federalsburg Health Center opened in 2025, and its Chestertown Health Center opened in 2022. Choptank also has three mobile health units to help meet the needs of patients where they are.

Rich added that Choptank Health’s impact goes far beyond the health center walls. “Our population health services work to prevent illness while also addressing the social drivers of health,” she said. “That includes helping individuals and families navigate challenges like homelessness, substance use, food insecurity, behavioral health needs, and more.”

“Nationwide, community health centers serve approximately 10 percent of the U.S. population but account for only about 1 percent of total healthcare spending,” she says. “By keeping people healthy, primary care doesn’t just save lives — it saves money.”

According to the National Association of Community Health Centers, community health centers are the primary source of care for one in five rural residents and one in five uninsured individuals. They also serve one in three people living in poverty, care for 9.4 million children, and reach 419,000 veterans across the nation.

“Community Health Centers like Choptank Health are integral to our rural and national healthcare systems,” Rich said. “We design innovative, integrated primary care models based on what services communities need most. Health Centers ensure access to affordable, quality care for more than 32.5 million people, particularly our most vulnerable.”

Choptank’s comprehensive services include primary medical care, women’s health, pediatrics, pediatric dental, behavioral health, chronic disease management, laboratory services, and care navigation. New medical patients are welcomed at all Choptank locations, ensuring that quality care is available to those who need it most.

For more information about National Health Center Week and the national health center movement, visit www.nachc.org. To learn more about Choptank Health and its local impact, visit www.choptankhealth.org.