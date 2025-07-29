Studio B Art Gallery Presents “Brushstrokes Abroad” – A Celebration of Travel Through Art

Studio B Art Gallery invites the public to experience “Brushstrokes Abroad,” a new exhibition opening on Friday, August 1, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. during Easton’s First Friday Gallery Walk. The exhibit features captivating new works by the gallery’s featured artists, with a special look at Bernard Dellario and Betty Huang art inspired by their recent painting journeys through Europe.

“Brushstrokes Abroad” offers an intimate glimpse into artists’ travels and impressions of the European landscape. From sunlit fields in Umbria to the harbor of Rovinj, the charming donkeys of Hydra, Greece, and the enchanting allure of Sintra, Portugal, this exhibition is a vibrant exploration of culture, scenery, and light.

“As artists, travel inspires us to see the world with fresh eyes,” said Betty Huang, owner of Studio B Art Gallery. “This show is a celebration of the beauty we discovered abroad and the joy of capturing it on canvas.”

Guests attending the opening on August 1st will have the opportunity to meet the artists, hear the stories behind the paintings, and connect with fellow art enthusiasts. The exhibition will remain on view throughout the month of August at Studio B Art Gallery, located at 7B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton.

For more information about Studio B Art Gallery, visit us online at www.studiobartgallery.com, on Facebook and Instagram @studiobartgallery, or contact Betty Huang at [email protected].

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Lani Browning, Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Diz Hormel, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Charles Newman, Richard Sneary, Robert J. Simone, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali.