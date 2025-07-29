ShoreRivers Gratefully Acknowledges Hardesty’s Leadership: Searches for New Ex Director

On December 31, 2025, Isabel Hardesty will bid a bittersweet farewell to ShoreRivers which, along with its predecessor organizations, she has served faithfully for 14 years. Following the merger of local Riverkeeper organizations into ShoreRivers in 2018, Isabel served as the Deputy Director, then as the very effective Executive Director of ShoreRivers since 2021. Watch shorerivers.org/jobs for an upcoming job announcement.

In 2018 ShoreRivers had 21 employees and operated with a $3.5 million budget. Under Hardesty’s leadership, ShoreRivers has grown to 33 employees, six paid interns, and a $7.5 million budget, reflecting the growth of the range and scope of its programs and impact on the Eastern Shore. She has fostered an organizational culture of respect, transparency, collaboration, optimism, and hard work among the staff, helping ShoreRivers gain region-wide recognition as a responsible and impactful advocate for our rivers and become a trusted voice in Annapolis.

“After 14 years of working for our rivers, I am ready for a change and for another chapter in my professional life,” says Hardesty. “I am excited and happy and nostalgic and sad all at once, but mostly energized by the prospect of change and feeling strong in my belief that this is the right step for me, for my family, and for ShoreRivers. Rivers remain my heart, but I am ready to branch out and contribute to other environmental and social nonprofit work.”

She continues: “I am so proud of this organization; we are in an incredible period of stability and impact, which is why I feel confident in stepping away at this time. ShoreRivers is coming from a place of significant strength for conducting this kind of search; we confidently and optimistically look forward to selecting a fantastic new leader.”

Hardesty leaves behind a financially strong, stable organization with an experienced staff. While there remains plenty of environmental work to be done, ShoreRivers has never been the work of one individual, but is the collective work of a dedicated, multi-talented, and resourceful team. ShoreRivers’ Governing Board has formed a search committee that will work with Hardesty and the staff to ensure an orderly transition from one capable leader to the next. ShoreRivers is deeply grateful for Hardesty’s leadership and wishes her well.

Meanwhile, continue to look for ShoreRivers in your communities and on your waterways. Following our Strategic Plan, we continue to engage our many volunteers and community partners as we advance well-defined goals through water quality testing, restoring beds of submerged aquatic vegetation, installing pollution-reducing projects on farm fields and in towns, educating the next generation of environmental stewards, planting trees, and advocating for the health of our rivers locally and at state and federal levels. We have a great lineup of programs and invite you to join us in celebrating, cherishing, and protecting the beautiful waterways of the Eastern Shore.