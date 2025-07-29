Urgent Request to Prioritize Construction of a New Middle School By John Queen

Dear County Commissioners,

My name is John Queen, and I serve as a member of the Kent County Board of Education. I am writing to urgently and unequivocally request that you prioritize the construction of a new middle school for the students and families of Kent County. The current Kent County Middle School (KCMS) has reached a critical point. Its aging infrastructure, persistent maintenance issues, limited accessibility, and outdated design make it no longer simply an educational concern—it is now a matter of health, safety, and equity. This facility no longer meets the needs of our students, teachers, or community.

At Kent County Public Schools, our mission is to prepare every student to reach their highest potential. That requires safe, modern, and fully equipped learning environments. KCMS, in its current state, cannot support this mission. Kent County is a proud rural community known for its resilient spirit. A new middle school represents more than a building—it is an investment in the future vitality of our county. We understand that such a project requires bold leadership, thoughtful planning, and significant funding, but the long-term benefits far outweigh the cost.

This is not merely a request—it is a call to action.

Unfortunately, leadership on this issue has fallen short. At the July 22nd Commissioners meeting, Commissioner John Price proposed a letter to the State opposing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This is not the leadership we need. Rather than reject the Blueprint, we should work collaboratively to address the unique challenges small, rural districts face—in particular, fluctuating enrollments and constrained local funding.

Our other commissioners have done little but paid lip service to the issue. In an October 2024 article in the Baltimore Banner, Commissioner Albert Nickerson acknowledged the tension between progress and tradition yet offered no solutions. Perhaps most remarkable moment came at a recent commissioner’s meeting. In contradiction to the recent comprehensive feasibility study, years of community engagement and activism, and a Board of Education vote, Commissioner Ron Fithian proposed redeveloping Worton Elementary as an alternative to constructing a new middle school. At that meeting, the commissioners ultimately approved 1 million dollars in repairs to the vacant elementary school’s roof as part of a hasty “alternative plan” to repurpose the old, closed school—something that gets us no closer to a true solution to our systemic problems with our aging educational infrastructure.

Why are we back to square one on this problem when our community has already identified viable solutions? The redevelopment of the Worton campus was eliminated through the feasibility study for good reasons—it, too, needs major repairs and even if it gets them, the school is nowhere close to a modern educational facility. The new middle school construction site in Chestertown is both strategic and equitable—home to over one-quarter of the county’s population and one-fifth of its property wealth, while occupying only 1% of its land. It is a strategic location that makes sense.

Our schools are the more than just spaces to learn and grow. For the 80% of KCPS students that live in poverty, a quality education in a safe, modern building is one of the clearest paths to prosperity and success. The responsible course of action—indeed, the only course—is to float the $30 million bond and allocate funding consistently over the next thirty years.

There is no alternative. Our students and teachers cannot wait, and our entire community deserves better. We must act now.

Sincerely,

John Queen

Board Member

Kent County Board of Education