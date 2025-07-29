For All Seasons Volunteers Assist with Community Outreach

The backbone of For All Seasons’ community outreach has always been its volunteers. For All Seasons heavily uses volunteers for its community and educational events. This includes the Hooper’s Island Resource Fair for migrant women, the School Supplies Giveaway Resource Fair, and Frosty’s Holiday Village – our biggest events held throughout the year.

The agency also has volunteers to help host its information tables at the many outreach events held annually throughout the Shore region. Whether it’s a human resources fair, a festival, or another local event, volunteers play a vital role in helping the agency connect the community with our resources. Students seeking community service hours are also encouraged to participate in volunteer work.

“Volunteers also help us with mailing projects and delivering flyers for our School Supplies Giveaway Resource Fair, and other events,” states Mary Wilson, Community Engagement Coordinator at For All Seasons.

“It is important to have volunteers in our community to help support the vital services For All Seasons provides and help us make deeper connections within the community,” she adds.

Soon, For All Seasons will be launching an online volunteer training and orientation program. To volunteer at For All Seasons, visit https://forallseasonsinc.org/get-involved/volunteer/ or contact Mary Wilson at [email protected].

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.