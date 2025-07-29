Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards Grant to Rock Hall Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Rock Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church has received $4,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger. The “Nourishing Our Neighbors” grant supports community feeding partners as they tackle food insecurity and promote healthier lifestyles through nutritional education initiatives.

The funds will support the church’s Blessing Bag program, which provides nutritious food to neighbors in Rock Hall and surrounding areas who are experiencing food insecurity. The program, launched five years ago, serves more than 70 families each week.

“This grant ensures that individuals, families and children have access to fresh and nutritious food throughout the year,” said Vickie Anderson, Director. “We are grateful for Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for providing hope and food to families in our community.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $23 million in grants.

For more information about our Blessing Bag Program/Food Pantry visit https://www.rockhallsda.org/blessing-bags