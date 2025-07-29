Danes vs Americans on the Happiness Scale by Maria Grant

I just returned from a foreign affairs journey which included visiting Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Poland with lectures by an academic, a journalist and author, a former ambassador, and the former President of Poland, Lech Walesa.

One of the subjects discussed in these lectures was the happiness, or some might say contentment, of the Danish people. Exactly why are Danes ranked so high in happiness year after year? Several reasons account for these continually high ratings.

First, even though they pay some of the highest tax rates in the world, Danes feel a strong sense of security. They don’t have significant worries about healthcare, childcare, and education, all of which are heavily subsidized by the government. They also receive generous unemployment and social security benefits.

Second, Danes have a long history of democratic stability which is reinforced by Denmark’s constitutional monarchy. For the most part, Danes trust the government which translates to shared responsibility for societal wellbeing, low corruption, and efficient public services. Danes strive for peaceful conflict resolutions and focus on improving living conditions for their citizenry.

Third, Denmark has one of the lowest income inequality ratings in the world. It also ranks second in the European Union on the Gender Equality Index. In short, there is not the monumental wage gap such as the one found in the U.S. between the extremely wealthy and the average worker. Nor does Denmark have a huge disparity in wages between men and women.

Fourth, Denmark is widely recognized as having a strong commitment to environmental issues, particularly in relation to climate change and sustainability. Denmark has set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a green economy. More than 63 percent of new passenger cars in Denmark are electric vehicles.

And finally, there is also something called hygge in the Danish culture which emphasizes coziness, comfort, and togetherness. The focus is on creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, appreciating the moment, and relishing simple pleasures.

Let’s contrast that happiness criteria with what is currently happening in the U.S. The U.S. has dropped to 24th place in the 2025 World Happiness Report, its lowest position to date. Americans under 30 are particularly affected, ranking 62nd in this age group for happiness. Reasons for this drop in happiness include rising political polarization; increased loneliness and isolation; a decline in perceived social support; and increased stress and anxiety.

Under this administration, Americans feel less secure. Thanks to the “big, beautiful bill,” Medicare and Medicaid benefits are being slashed, and healthcare costs are rising. Given the tax cuts to the super wealthy, U.S. income inequality is increasing not shrinking. And rather than democratic stability, this administration has chosen a divide and conquer approach.

In addition, our current President has stepped away from global climate actions, ramped up domestic oil and gas production and removed incentives for electric vehicles. Specifically, this administration has pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement; declared a national energy emergency and doubled down on oil and gas production; proclaimed that endangered species cannot be an obstacle to energy development; revoked Biden’s goals on electric vehicles; and eliminated a push for environmental justice.

And as to the Danish concept of “hygge”—you know working on enhancing coziness and togetherness—that is not happening here. Rather, this administration vilifies its opponents whenever possible. The concept of unity and togetherness has left the building some time ago.

So, there are good reasons that Americans do not feel calm, content, and cozy. Many of us wake up with pits in our stomachs over the damage being done to this country. We wonder how long, if ever, the ship will right itself.

Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only object of good government.” Somehow, I don’t think such a goal is on this administration’s radar screen. Retribution has taken its place leaving in its wake only pain and sorrow.

Is there still hope for America to be the shining beacon on the hill? There is. But Americans must rise up and meet the moment. Americans must seek factual information. They must do the research on various candidates’ positions in the 2026 elections. And most importantly, they must vote. Close to 90 million Americans did not vote in the 2024 election. It was the closest election since 1968. Trump defeated Harris by 1.5 percentage points.

A well-informed constituency that seeks truth and treats various political points of view with respect and dignity—not crude and rude debasement–and one that does appropriate due diligence on important issues may eventually lead to a happier America. So carpe diem America. Our democracy depends on it.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the eastern shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.