The Search for Answers for the Annapolis Capital Gazette Murders: A Chat with Author Thomas Marquardt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On June 28, 2018, Jarrod Ramos attacked the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis. Armed with a shotgun and explosives, he opened fire, killing five members of the Capital’s editorial staff. It remains the deadliest workplace shooting in Maryland history.

Thomas Marquardt, the then-publisher and editor of the newspaper, remains severely traumatized to this day by this senseless act of violence. Still, unlike countless others who survive such an event, Tom’s career as a journalist provided him with unique skills and motivation to dig deeper, find better answers for this unforgivable act of terror. Years of research have finally resulted in the publication of Pressed to Kill: Inside Newspapers’ Worst Mass Murder.

Beyond the sometimes cathartic effects of writing the book to address his own lingering trauma from that tragic day, Tom is also on a mission to use the book to put a spotlight on workplace violence and what businesses and their owners can do to help protect their employees.

The Spy spoke with Tom last week about this book in advance of his conversation with Spy publisher Dave Wheelan and For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman on August 6th, as part of the Leadership Maryland Alumni gathering at the Waterfowl Building.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. To purchase Pressed to Kill please go here.

Leadership Maryland Alumni Engagement Speaker Forum

August 6 at 6:30 p.m

Waterfowl Festival Building (40 S. Harrison St., Easton)

In Conversation with author Tom Marquardt with Dave Wheelan, Publisher of Spy Newspapers, and Beth Anne Dorman, President & CEO of For All Seasons

Free and open to the public.

Register at leadershipmd.org.

Café-style seating with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages provided by Saucy Salamander Catering.

Venue sponsored by Deena Kilmon, Executive Director, Waterfowl Festival.