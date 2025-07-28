Temple B’nai Israel Welcomes New Rabbi

Temple B’nai Israel—the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore—announces the selection of a new permanent rabbi, Jordan Goldson the second in the Temple’s history. The Temple’s leadership, under the direction of past president Barbara Portnoy Spector, conducted a months-long search. After a congregational vote, Rabbi Goldson was named the Temple’s new spiritual leader. He follows in the path of Rabbi Peter Hyman, a leader in the community, who recently retired.

Rabbi Goldson brings with him a wealth of experience. Following his ordination in California, he has served as rabbi to congregations in Canada, Arizona, Louisiana and New Jersey. He and his wife Beth, are excited about their move to Easton and joining the Temple B’nai Israel community.

Current president Jim Brodsky welcomed the Rabbi to the congregation at an exciting event on June 22, honoring three rabbis: Rabbi Hyman, Rabbi Fred Scherlinder Dobb, the interim rabbi who provided rabbinical leadership following Rabbi Hyman’s retirement as well as Rabbi Goldson. He officially began his tenure with a shabbat service on July 5.

Rabbi Goldson has pledged to “reach out to the larger community to form friendships that enable us to work together to improve the lives of our neighbors, by creating understanding that leads to more peace and happiness.” He is looking forward to leading the congregation’s High Holiday services in September.