Art Elevated: 2025 Competition and Festival Marks a Historic High for Plein Air Easton

Plein Air Easton concluded its 21st annual festival with Small Painting Sunday and a celebrated Judges Talk, wrapping up a week charged with vibrant energy and extraordinary momentum. Sales surpassed all previous records by over $100,000, a milestone that exceeded even the most ambitious hopes. Fueled by the unwavering enthusiasm of collectors, artists, and the broader community, this year’s festival marked a thrilling new chapter in the legacy of the nation’s premier outdoor painting event.

This extraordinary success is rooted in what Plein Air Easton represents: a celebration of plein air art, community, and place.

Plein Air Easton is the nation’s premier outdoor painting festival, drawing thousands of visitors each summer to celebrate the beauty of plein air art and the Eastern Shore’s rich cultural landscape. At its heart is a spirited competition featuring 58 artists—52 of whom are juried in—vying for thousands of dollars in prizes. Six top award-winners from this year’s event—Grand Prize, 2nd Place, 3rd Place, Artist Choice, Quick Draw, and Eastern Shore Land Conservancy—have earned invitations to return for the 2026 competition, further elevating the caliber and continuity of Plein Air Easton’s celebrated tradition. More than just a contest, Plein Air Easton is a vibrant tribute to art, community, and place, made possible by the generous support of Friends of Plein Air Easton, dedicated award sponsors, over 200 volunteers, the tireless efforts of the Avalon Foundation staff, and the wholehearted backing of the local community.

Plein Air Easton Hall of Fame

Plein Air Easton’s 2025 Hall of Fame inductees reflect the heart and history of the festival—visionaries, patrons, and artists whose contributions have shaped its legacy. Diane DuBois Mullaly, a juried artist ten times over, has championed the event since its inception, co-chairing the very first Quick Draw and quietly supporting its growth year after year—including designing the awards certificates that honor her fellow artists. Hali and Scott Asplundh, captivated by the festival from the moment they discovered it, have been steadfast supporters through generous donations and award sponsorships, most notably the Artist Choice Award, which they hold dear. Troika Gallery, founded by Laura Era, Dorothy Newland, and Jennifer Heyd Wharton, played an instrumental role in Plein Air Easton’s founding—hosting early judges, coordinating awards, and offering unwavering support that helped establish the festival’s credibility. David Grafton, remembered fondly by peers and protégés, transformed his Dover Street studio into a welcoming hub of camaraderie and critique. His national reputation and generous spirit lent gravitas to the festival’s early days, and his influence continues to echo through the community he helped build. Hall and Mary Kellogg, founders of the Tilghman Watermen’s Museum, helped bring the vanishing landscapes of Tilghman Island into the spotlight—hosting early paint-outs, funding the Paint Tilghman! Artist’s Choice Award, and creating a warm, welcoming event that has captivated locals and visitors alike. And the Working Artists Forum, creators and stewards of the Local Color exhibit since 2004, have championed regional artists and community engagement for over two decades. Their twice-daily public demos, juried exhibitions, and generous support of local art education have made Local Color a beloved and enduring part of the Plein Air Easton experience—proof that grassroots leadership and artistic excellence go hand in hand.

A Week of Artistic Engagement

The week unfolded with a vibrant rhythm, beginning July 12 at the Meet the Artists party at Chlora’s Point, where painters captured the shifting skies and expansive views of the Choptank River. On July 13, the juried artists spent the day in Oxford capturing the serene beauty of this historic maritime town. Towards the evening, the spotlight shifted to the Oxford Community Center for a lively 90-minute exhibit and sale, where first-time competitor James Sampsel earned the Paint Oxford Artists’ Choice award. The energy continued the following day in Tilghman, where artists remain captivated by this working watermen’s town. Artist Palden Hamilton received the Paint Tilghman Artists’ Choice at the comfortably chic Tilghman Island Inn where guests were treated to a spectacular art exhibit and exceptional hospitality in celebration of this working waterfront.

From July 14–16, Plein Air Easton Headquarters hosted two live art demonstrations each day, consistently drawing enthusiastic crowds and sparking lively conversation around technique, style, and artistic process. Adding an extra spark to the week, Event Coordinator Marie Nuthall led the Fresh Paint Showcase—a lighthearted and engaging Q&A featuring Charlotte Kasic and Matt Moore of the Academy Art Museum. Their thoughtful reflections on selected works from the exhibit offered fresh perspective and delighted a live audience.

On July 15, the Paint-In welcomed artists of all levels to sketch costumed models from The Factory, further enriching the week with community participation and spontaneous creativity.

In addition to the informative programming and well-attended demonstrations offered throughout the week, artists were actively completing new paintings as they explored Talbot County —both as part of the official competition and to build a broader inventory for collectors. This growing exhibit evolved daily at headquarters, offering fresh works for viewing and purchase.

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy Collaboration

Thirteen artists were invited to participate in the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s “Forever for Everyone” invitational paint-out which opened with a reception on July 16. Now in its second year, this collaboration between Plein Air Easton and the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy continues to spotlight landscapes preserved through conservation—each one publicly accessible and open for everyone to experience. This shared vision not only highlights the natural beauty of our region, but also reinforces the importance of protecting spaces that serve both ecological and community well-being. Each artist captured the spirit of these cherished places, reinforcing the exhibit’s central theme—that preservation benefits everyone. Vermont-based Cynthia Rosen, who traveled specifically to attend the opening, was so moved by the experience, she pledged 20% of her commission from the sale of her work back to ESLC. Awards for submitted artworks were presented to Nancy Tankersley (1st Place), Neal Hughes (2nd Place), and Jason Sacran (3rd Place) for their outstanding contributions.

Collectors Preview & Competitive Awards

At the July 18 Collectors Preview Party, awards judge Peter Trippi announced an impressive slate of honors as 104 paintings found new homes in a whirlwind of enthusiastic sales. Among the highlights were three Judge’s Choice Awards: Patrick Lee’s Oxford Coda #2, Carla Bosch’s Surprising, and Jill Basham’s Green Day. Each of these awards was generously sponsored by Margaret Wrightson and David Bellis, and further enriched by an anonymous $500 supplement in celebration of Doris Nielsen—a beloved long-time supporter and champion of Plein Air Easton. Additional awards recognized outstanding artistic achievement across multiple categories, culminating in the Grand Prize, the Timothy Dills Memorial Award, sponsored by Ellen Vatne, which was presented to Martin Geiger for Pinwheel House. As part of their award package, Geiger, along with 2nd Place winner Murray Taylor (Watching St. Michaels), 3rd Place winner Joshua Hoffman (Youth), and Artist’s Choice recipient Tim Beall (Dogwood Evening), will be extended invitations to compete in Plein Air Easton 2026—continuing the tradition of excellence and camaraderie that defines the festival. For the full list of award winners and competition images, visit PleinAirEaston.com Quick Draw Competition The Quick Draw on July 19 launched with a burst of rain just as the new 9–11 a.m. painting window began, prompting a brief 15-minute grace period as the skies began to clear. True to its name, everything about Quick Draw is fast-paced: 185 artists dashed into action, completing and framing their works in two hours flat. Immediately after judging, the exhibit was cleared away, no extended exhibit—just fresh art, swift sales, and smiling winners. Lyudmila Tomova Clark earned 1st place in the main competition (every registered participant is eligible to win) and an invitation to return for PAE 2026, while Vasily Vasilenko claimed top honors in the non-competition (every registered artist who is not juried into this year’s competition) division.

Small Painting Sunday & Judges Talk

Small Painting Sunday, sponsored by the September First Partners brought the 21st annual Plein Air Easton festival to a celebratory close, transforming the exhibit space into a vibrant and intimate showcase of 58 brand-new works—each just 6×8 inches in size. Collectors and guests sipped mimosas and Bloody Marys while enjoying brunch fare and the enchanting live sounds of Gypsie Reverie from the balcony, creating a relaxed yet spirited atmosphere to match the art on display.

The energy and enthusiasm carried through the morning, with buyers arriving early to claim their favorites, ultimately resulting in the sale of an additional 107 paintings. Awards judge Peter Trippi announced the winners of the Small Painting Sunday exhibit: 1st Place (presented in honor of long time supporter Doris Nielsen, who passed away in 2025) went to Debra Huse, 2nd to Crista Pisano, and 3rd to Christine Lashley, with Honorable Mentions awarded to Olena Babak and Palden Hamilton.

Following the awards, Trippi delivered a thoughtful and engaging Judges Talk, offering insight into his selections for the main competition and providing guests with a deeper appreciation of the artistry and vision behind this year’s standout works. The event captured everything Plein Air Easton stands for—community, celebration, and a profound love of art in all its forms.

Looking Forward

This remarkable achievement was made possible by an extraordinary collective effort. As Plein Air Easton 2025 draws to a close, the Avalon Foundation—the producing organization behind the festival—extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who played a role in its success. From the juried, alumni, and invited artists who filled the week with enthusiasm, beauty and inspiration, to the hundreds of volunteers, generous sponsors and donors, and the Easton community whose hospitality and spirit continue to define the event—each contribution elevated this celebration of creativity, place, and shared purpose. The 22nd Plein Air Easton Competition and Festival will take place July 10–19, 2026, with artist applications opening December 1, 2025.

For more information about Plein Air Easton—including artist opportunities, event highlights, and upcoming announcements—please visit pleinaireaston.com or contact the Avalon Foundation team directly at [email protected].