The Spy-Chesapeake Film Festival Podcast: A Chat with Director/Producer Ted Adams

This year, the Spy is expanding its commitment to the Chesapeake Film Festival by co-producing a monthly podcast with CFF Executive Director Cid Walker Collins and her dedicated team of volunteers. The series will feature in-depth conversations about the films being presented throughout the year, offering listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the creative forces behind them.

In our second episode, Irene Magafan, the CFF’s new board president, sits down with filmmaker and producer Ted Adams. Their conversation explores Ted’s many roles—as writer, engineer, entrepreneur, and valued CFF board member. His work spans a wide range of independent projects. His feature film, Try, follows the story of a young woman training for a triathlon, while the award-winning short Othello-san captures a biracial actor’s struggle with identity and artistic purpose in Japan, written and filmed in a single day on location. Another standout, Tyndall Typewriters, draws from Ted’s fascination with restoring vintage machines.

This podcast is approximately 30 minutes in length. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Chesapeake Film Festival, please visit this link.